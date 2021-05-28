See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Sara Dominic

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sara Dominic

Sara Dominic is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Sara Dominic works at Florida Medical Clinic Int Med in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sara Dominic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Tampa Internal Medicine PA
    17417 Bridge Hill Ct, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 972-7900
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 28, 2021
    I have had multiple visits with Sara over the last year. My family has also seen her. She is the most caring, patient and "real" (Dr.) we have ever had. She is a human and speaks on the Dr level, but she also shows compassion for her patients that is rare in the medical field. She is a whole person "healer" in the medical field. Literally, i trust my life in her hands and i've never felt this way about a medical professional before. Unreal is the word i use to describe her practice of the Medical Arts.
    R & A Baysinger — May 28, 2021
    About Sara Dominic

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801336920
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Dominic is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Dominic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Dominic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Dominic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Dominic works at Florida Medical Clinic Int Med in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Sara Dominic’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Sara Dominic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Dominic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Dominic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Dominic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

