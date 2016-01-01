Sara Doolin-Thompson, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Doolin-Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Sara Doolin-Thompson, RN
Sara Doolin-Thompson, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY.
Sara Doolin-Thompson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Sara Doolin-Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
Vdex diabetes and family practice2200 E Parrish Ave # 101, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 852-1655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Sara Doolin-Thompson, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992281323
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Doolin-Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Doolin-Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Doolin-Thompson works at
Sara Doolin-Thompson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Doolin-Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Doolin-Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Doolin-Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.