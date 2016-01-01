See All Nurse Practitioners in Owensboro, KY
Sara Doolin-Thompson, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sara Doolin-Thompson, RN

Sara Doolin-Thompson, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY. 

Sara Doolin-Thompson works at Vdex diabetes and family practice in Owensboro, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sara Doolin-Thompson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vdex diabetes and family practice
    2200 E Parrish Ave # 101, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 852-1655
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Sara Doolin-Thompson, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992281323
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

