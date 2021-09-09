See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Sara Dowling, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Sara Dowling, PA is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Sara Dowling works at Columbia Presbyterian Med Ctr in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Presbyterian Med Ctr
    177 Fort Washington Ave Bldg 7GN, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 342-3622

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 09, 2021
Well trained, thorough and complete. Even called to follow up on me.
Charlie1224 — Sep 09, 2021
Photo: Sara Dowling, PA
About Sara Dowling, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346594579
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

