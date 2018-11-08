See All Urologists in Altamonte Springs, FL
Sara Drummer, APRN

Urology
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Altamonte Springs, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sara Drummer, APRN

Sara Drummer, APRN is an Urology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. 

Sara Drummer works at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sara Drummer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Altamonte Springs
    270 Northlake Blvd Ste 1008, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 834-3300
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 08, 2018
    She truly listened to our concerns and made sure we understood what to expect. She also took time to answer all my husband's questions. Definitely recommend...she was great!!!
    JAnderson in Orlando, FL — Nov 08, 2018
    About Sara Drummer, APRN

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891009536
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Drummer, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Drummer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Drummer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Drummer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Drummer works at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL. View the full address on Sara Drummer’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Sara Drummer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Drummer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Drummer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Drummer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

