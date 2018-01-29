See All Family Doctors in Mesa, AZ
Sara Edmund, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Sara Edmund, NP

Family Medicine
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Sara Edmund, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Sara Edmund works at Edmund Primary Care in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Edmund Primary Care
    3614 E Southern Ave Ste A105, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 654-2266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sara Edmund?

    Jan 29, 2018
    Sara is the absolute best Dr. in AZ. She is very kind, listens and easy to talk to. She is very smart and helps out the best she can, I had to move away from AZ and even told her I that the family and I will miss her deeply. Highly recommended. Thanks Sara! - Ronnie.
    Ronnie in Springfield — Jan 29, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sara Edmund, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Sara Edmund, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sara Edmund to family and friends

    Sara Edmund's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sara Edmund

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sara Edmund, NP.

    About Sara Edmund, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730441825
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Dakota
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Edmund, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Edmund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Edmund has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Edmund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Edmund works at Edmund Primary Care in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Sara Edmund’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Sara Edmund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Edmund.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Edmund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Edmund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sara Edmund, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.