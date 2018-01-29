Sara Edmund, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Edmund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Edmund, NP
Overview
Sara Edmund, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
Edmund Primary Care3614 E Southern Ave Ste A105, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 654-2266
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Sara is the absolute best Dr. in AZ. She is very kind, listens and easy to talk to. She is very smart and helps out the best she can, I had to move away from AZ and even told her I that the family and I will miss her deeply. Highly recommended. Thanks Sara! - Ronnie.
About Sara Edmund, NP
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- University of North Dakota
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Edmund has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Edmund accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Edmund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Sara Edmund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Edmund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Edmund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Edmund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.