Sara Feldbrugge, PA-C
Overview
Sara Feldbrugge, PA-C is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Sara Feldbrugge, PA-C
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1891066270
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
