Sara Fine, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Fine, PA-C
Overview
Sara Fine, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Caldwell, ID.
Sara Fine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Clinic - Urology: Caldwell1906 Fairview Ave Ste 350, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 563-4832Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Fine?
About Sara Fine, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1679122485
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Fine works at
Sara Fine has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Fine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.