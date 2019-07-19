See All Counselors in Erie, PA
Sara French, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Sara French, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sara French, LPC is a Counselor in Erie, PA. 

Sara French works at Sunrise counseling in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise counseling
    208 E Bayfront Pkwy, Erie, PA 16507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 871-6333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disability Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sara French?

    Jul 19, 2019
    Sara has a wonderful listening ear. She is very knowledgeable about all kinds of topics and is easy to open up to when sharing your story. Sara is encouraging and steers you in the right direction. I highly recommend seeing Sara French for all of your therapy needs wether it be individual, coupes, or family. She gets an A+ from me. She’s helped me tremendously through some really rough times in life. Thank you Sara for serving our community.
    RAS-Edinboro, PA — Jul 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sara French, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Sara French, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sara French to family and friends

    Sara French's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sara French

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sara French, LPC.

    About Sara French, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720058696
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Safe Harbor Behavioral Health
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Mercuhurst College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara French, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara French is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara French has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Sara French. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara French.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara French, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara French appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sara French, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.