Sara French, LPC
Overview
Sara French, LPC is a Counselor in Erie, PA.
Sara French works at
Locations
-
1
Sunrise counseling208 E Bayfront Pkwy, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 871-6333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sara has a wonderful listening ear. She is very knowledgeable about all kinds of topics and is easy to open up to when sharing your story. Sara is encouraging and steers you in the right direction. I highly recommend seeing Sara French for all of your therapy needs wether it be individual, coupes, or family. She gets an A+ from me. She’s helped me tremendously through some really rough times in life. Thank you Sara for serving our community.
About Sara French, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1720058696
Education & Certifications
- Safe Harbor Behavioral Health
- Mercuhurst College
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara French accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara French has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara French works at
3 patients have reviewed Sara French. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara French.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara French, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara French appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.