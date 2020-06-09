Dr. Sara Giglio, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giglio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Giglio, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of California, San Diego.
Insight Psychological Services Center4907 Morena Blvd Ste 1412, San Diego, CA 92117 Directions (858) 272-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Value Options
I've seen Dr. Giglio for almost a year. She is the best therapist I have had the pleasure of having. She's quick to accommodate any adjustments needed and is non judgmental on any opinion that may seem "strong". Worth a visit!
Education & Certifications
- Insight Psychological Services Center (Ipsc)
- Harmonium Inc.
- University of California, San Diego
Dr. Giglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Giglio speaks Italian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giglio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giglio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.