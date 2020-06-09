Overview

Dr. Sara Giglio, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of California, San Diego.



Dr. Giglio works at Insight Psychological Services Center, San Diego CA in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.