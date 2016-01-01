See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Encinitas, CA
Sara Gilman, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sara Gilman, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Encinitas, CA. 

Sara Gilman works at Coherence Associates, Inc. in Encinitas, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal North County San Diego
    721 N Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 942-8663
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Inland North County San Diego
    12396 World Trade Dr Ste 204, San Diego, CA 92128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Sara Gilman, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    NPI Number
    • 1508171349
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Augsburg College, Mpls., Mn
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Gilman, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Gilman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Gilman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Sara Gilman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Gilman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Gilman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Gilman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

