Dr. Sara Hakopian, OD

Optometry
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sara Hakopian, OD

Dr. Sara Hakopian, OD is an Optometrist in Burbank, CA. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.

Dr. Hakopian works at Burbank Optometry in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hakopian's Office Locations

    Burbank Optometry
    Burbank Optometry
1624 W Olive Ave Ste E, Burbank, CA 91506
(818) 556-3600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetic Retinopathy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    About Dr. Sara Hakopian, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992886113
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern California College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Hakopian, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakopian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hakopian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hakopian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hakopian works at Burbank Optometry in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hakopian’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakopian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakopian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakopian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakopian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

