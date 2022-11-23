See All Nurse Midwives in Enumclaw, WA
Sara Hall, RN

Midwifery
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Sara Hall, RN

Sara Hall, RN is a Midwife in Enumclaw, WA. 

Sara Hall works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Enumclaw in Enumclaw, WA with other offices in Bonney Lake, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Sara Hall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Enumclaw Specialty Clinic
    1818 Cole St, Enumclaw, WA 98022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 802-5760
  2. 2
    Office
    9230 Sky Island Dr E # 22, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 802-5760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Photo: Sara Hall, RN
About Sara Hall, RN

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831700194
Frequently Asked Questions

Sara Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Sara Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Sara Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Hall.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

