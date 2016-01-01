See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Louis, MO
Sara Kellahan, AGNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sara Kellahan, AGNP

Sara Kellahan, AGNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO. 

Sara Kellahan works at Washington University Physicians- Neurology in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sara Kellahan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medicine Multispecialty Center
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 5C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 286-2635
    About Sara Kellahan, AGNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871144832
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Kellahan, AGNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Kellahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Kellahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Kellahan works at Washington University Physicians- Neurology in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Sara Kellahan’s profile.

    Sara Kellahan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Kellahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Kellahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Kellahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

