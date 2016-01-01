Sara Kellahan, AGNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Kellahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Kellahan, AGNP
Overview of Sara Kellahan, AGNP
Sara Kellahan, AGNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Sara Kellahan works at
Sara Kellahan's Office Locations
-
1
Medicine Multispecialty Center4921 Parkview Pl Ste 5C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 286-2635
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Kellahan?
About Sara Kellahan, AGNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871144832
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Kellahan accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Kellahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Kellahan works at
Sara Kellahan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Kellahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Kellahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Kellahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.