Sara Kent, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sara Kent, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Roanoke, VA.
Locations
Carilion Medical Center1906 Belleview Ave Se, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 266-5340MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Insight43 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick, RI 02888 Directions (401) 941-2830
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is an excellent Heath care provider but she is kind of clinical, which some might read as cold. Therefore, don’t expect someone nice, expect someone who is good at their job.!Clearly, she deals with many patients and is busy but has always taken the time to carefully consider all of my health complaints. Also, what I love about her is that she is always willing to say that she will consult with Dr. Stephens if she is unsure about anything. Doctors / nurses don’t know everything and I appreciate those who seek guidance when needed.
About Sara Kent, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1558433805
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Kent accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sara Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Kent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.