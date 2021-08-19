Sara Kolell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Kolell, APNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sara Kolell, APNP
Sara Kolell, APNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oshkosh, WI.
Sara Kolell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Sara Kolell's Office Locations
-
1
Affinity Optical1855 S Koeller St, Oshkosh, WI 54902 Directions (920) 223-7100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Kolell?
She was awesome and extremely thourough. I was extremely pleased with my visit.
About Sara Kolell, APNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1063694537
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Kolell accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Kolell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Kolell works at
8 patients have reviewed Sara Kolell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Kolell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Kolell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Kolell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.