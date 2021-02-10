See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Sara Kramer-Wallace, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sara Kramer-Wallace, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Sara Kramer-Wallace, ARNP

Sara Kramer-Wallace, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Sara Kramer-Wallace works at St. Vincent's Family Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Clay Grimes, NP
Clay Grimes, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Donita Jones, NP
Donita Jones, NP
4.3 (3)
View Profile
Michelle Madjar, NP
Michelle Madjar, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Sara Kramer-Wallace's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Vincent's Family Medical Center
    2627 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 308-7372
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sara Kramer-Wallace?

    Feb 10, 2021
    Sara Kramer was professional, courteous, and very thorough. She took the time to address all my concerns and made me feel at ease. After our initial visit, I knew my overall health (well-being) was in great hands. I highly recommend her and the rest of the staff at Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside. Thank you!
    Maggie — Feb 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sara Kramer-Wallace, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Sara Kramer-Wallace, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sara Kramer-Wallace to family and friends

    Sara Kramer-Wallace's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sara Kramer-Wallace

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sara Kramer-Wallace, ARNP.

    About Sara Kramer-Wallace, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275968836
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Kramer-Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Kramer-Wallace works at St. Vincent's Family Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Sara Kramer-Wallace’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Sara Kramer-Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Kramer-Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Kramer-Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Kramer-Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sara Kramer-Wallace, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.