Sara Melin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Melin, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sara Melin, FNP-C
Sara Melin, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Sara Melin's Office Locations
- 1 3620 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Directions (615) 425-4200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Melin?
About Sara Melin, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831643253
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Melin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Melin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Melin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Melin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Melin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.