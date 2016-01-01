See All Family Doctors in Clintonville, WI
Sara Messner, PA

Family Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sara Messner, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clintonville, WI. 

Sara Messner works at ThedaCare Family Medicine Clintonville in Clintonville, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Family Medicine Clintonville
    370 S Main St, Clintonville, WI 54929 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4743
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Sara Messner, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1841603438
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.