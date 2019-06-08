See All Physicians Assistants in Roseville, CA
Sara Niknam

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.3 (6)
Overview

Sara Niknam is a Physician Assistant in Roseville, CA. 

Sara Niknam works at Sacramento Office in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom
Locations

  1. 1
    Sacramento Office
    729 Sunrise Ave Ste 602, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 953-7560
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 08, 2019
    Awesome! This one is the real deal...she actually cares about her patients and goes way out of her way to help. The medical profession need more like her.
    Rocklin, CA — Jun 08, 2019
    About Sara Niknam

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790292712
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Niknam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Niknam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Niknam works at Sacramento Office in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Sara Niknam’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Sara Niknam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Niknam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Niknam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Niknam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

