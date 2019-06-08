Sara Niknam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Niknam
Sara Niknam is a Physician Assistant in Roseville, CA.
Sara Niknam works at
Sacramento Office729 Sunrise Ave Ste 602, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 953-7560
- Aetna
Awesome! This one is the real deal...she actually cares about her patients and goes way out of her way to help. The medical profession need more like her.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790292712
Sara Niknam accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Niknam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Sara Niknam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Niknam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Niknam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Niknam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.