Sara Nopwaskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Nopwaskey
Overview of Sara Nopwaskey
Sara Nopwaskey is a Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Nopwaskey's Office Locations
- 1 100 E Cypress Ave, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 722-1111
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Nopwaskey?
About Sara Nopwaskey
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871102228
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Nopwaskey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Nopwaskey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Nopwaskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Nopwaskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.