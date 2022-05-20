Sara Pegley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Pegley, FNP-C
Sara Pegley, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI.
Karu Medical Associates5685 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw, MI 48638 Directions (989) 497-5278
- Aetna
Sara Pegley is the best! She is very responsive, listens, and is thorough in explaining conditions. We have been seeing her foe several years! Highly recommend!!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609269943
