Sara Pointer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Pointer
Overview
Sara Pointer is a Counselor in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
Sara Pointer works at
Locations
Emeritus At San Juan Capistrano31741 Rancho Viejo Rd, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (415) 527-9220
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Pointer is a great listener. She makes feel welcome. I don't like or trusts Docs but I trust her. If you help I would see her.
About Sara Pointer
- Counseling
- English
- 1245493014
Sara Pointer works at
