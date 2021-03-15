See All Physicians Assistants in Venice, FL
Sara Popovich, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sara Popovich, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Sara Popovich, PA is a Physician Assistant in Venice, FL. 

Sara Popovich works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Venice, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Elena Kesterson, PA-C
Elena Kesterson, PA-C
4.8 (68)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physician Group LLC
    1287 US HIGHWAY 41 BYP S, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 244-5706
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sara Popovich?

    Mar 15, 2021
    She takes her time, she asks the right questions, and she great with following up.
    Gloria A Brock — Mar 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sara Popovich, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Sara Popovich, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sara Popovich to family and friends

    Sara Popovich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sara Popovich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sara Popovich, PA.

    About Sara Popovich, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073523726
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Popovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Popovich works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Venice, FL. View the full address on Sara Popovich’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sara Popovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Popovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Popovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Popovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sara Popovich, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.