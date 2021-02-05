Sara Randall-Macdonnell, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Randall-Macdonnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Randall-Macdonnell, ARNP
Overview of Sara Randall-Macdonnell, ARNP
Sara Randall-Macdonnell, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL.
Sara Randall-Macdonnell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Sara Randall-Macdonnell's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Capital Primary Care - Bannerman3445 Bannerman Rd Ste 100, Tallahassee, FL 32312 Directions (850) 894-2401Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Randall-Macdonnell?
I have been seeing Sara now for the past 2 years and she is an excellent provider. She is thorough and answers all my questions. I recommend her to my family and friends.
About Sara Randall-Macdonnell, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225293764
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Randall-Macdonnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Randall-Macdonnell works at
Sara Randall-Macdonnell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Randall-Macdonnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Randall-Macdonnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Randall-Macdonnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.