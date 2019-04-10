See All Physicians Assistants in Boca Raton, FL
Sara Saleh, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Sara Saleh, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boca Raton, FL. 

Sara Saleh works at Spine & Orthopedic Center in Boca Raton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine & Orthopedic Center - Boca Raton
    9325 Glades Rd Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 409-8006
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Sara Saleh, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285156307
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Saleh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Saleh works at Spine & Orthopedic Center in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Sara Saleh’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Sara Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Saleh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

