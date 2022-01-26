Dr. Sara Sarband, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarband is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Sarband, PHD
Dr. Sara Sarband, PHD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
Sinai Medical Group, Chicago, IL1859 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 521-8330
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- All Care Insurance Services
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I've found Dr. Sarband to be thoughtful and considerate of my health. She approaches each visit holistically, asking about life, work, etc. I've also never felt judged. She is very professional. I wish I could give 4 1/2 stars.
- Family Medicine
- English, Persian, Spanish and Turkish
- 1629313531
- Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- Family Practice
Dr. Sarband has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarband accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarband has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarband speaks Persian, Spanish and Turkish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarband. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarband.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarband, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarband appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.