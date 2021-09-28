Sara Schmidt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Schmidt, NP
Overview of Sara Schmidt, NP
Sara Schmidt, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wheat Ridge, CO.
Sara Schmidt's Office Locations
- 1 7821 W 38th Ave # 2, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 422-2343
I was very pleased and impressed after my first visit with Sara. She was on time, spent a lot of time with me, explained everything and answered all my questions. She is knowledgeable, professional and very friendly and caring. I have seen a lot of primary care providers in my 76 years, and she's where I'm staying!!
About Sara Schmidt, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275066391
2 patients have reviewed Sara Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
