Sara Shiffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Shiffman, MSN
Overview of Sara Shiffman, MSN
Sara Shiffman, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Shiffman's Office Locations
- 1 1555 Connecticut Ave NW Ste 200E, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 618-9040
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Shiffman?
Sara is excellent! I have been seeing her for 3 years. She is so understanding, compassionate, smart, caring, personal, professional. She feels more like a friend. She remembers everything so well and I truly believe she cares about me. I have recommended her to friends and they have continued to see her. She’s the best!!!!
About Sara Shiffman, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629352463
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Shiffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Shiffman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Shiffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Shiffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Shiffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.