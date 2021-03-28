See All Nurse Practitioners in Anchorage, AK
Sara Stetson, ANP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sara Stetson, ANP

Sara Stetson, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Anchorage, AK. 

Sara Stetson works at Alaska Medicare Clinic Inc. in Anchorage, AK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sara Stetson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Medicare Clinic Inc.
    11260 Old Seward Hwy Ste 107, Anchorage, AK 99515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 433-5100
  2. 2
    Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic
    2841 Debarr Rd Ste 23, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 433-5100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 28, 2021
    She is awesome and definitely would recommend her to all my family and friends!!!
    Miss Myrna — Mar 28, 2021
    Photo: Sara Stetson, ANP
    About Sara Stetson, ANP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124491501
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Stetson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Stetson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Stetson works at Alaska Medicare Clinic Inc. in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Sara Stetson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sara Stetson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Stetson.

