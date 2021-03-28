Sara Stetson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Stetson, ANP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sara Stetson, ANP
Sara Stetson, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Anchorage, AK.
Sara Stetson works at
Sara Stetson's Office Locations
Alaska Medicare Clinic Inc.11260 Old Seward Hwy Ste 107, Anchorage, AK 99515 Directions (907) 433-5100
Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic2841 Debarr Rd Ste 23, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 433-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Stetson?
She is awesome and definitely would recommend her to all my family and friends!!!
About Sara Stetson, ANP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124491501
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Stetson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Stetson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sara Stetson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Stetson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Stetson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Stetson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.