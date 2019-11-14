Overview

Sara Lyons, PA is a Physician Assistant in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Sara Lyons works at Hinsdale Orthopaedics in Naperville, IL with other offices in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.