Dr. Sara Westgate, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westgate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Westgate, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Westgate, PHD
Dr. Sara Westgate, PHD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med
They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Westgate's Office Locations
- 1 5900 Southwest Pkwy Bldg Iv, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 458-6656
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Westgate?
About Dr. Sara Westgate, PHD
- Neurology
- English
- 1336147941
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westgate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westgate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westgate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westgate has seen patients for Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westgate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Westgate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westgate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westgate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westgate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.