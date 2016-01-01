See All Neurologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Sara Westgate, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sara Westgate, PHD

Neurology
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sara Westgate, PHD

Dr. Sara Westgate, PHD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med

They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Westgate's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5900 Southwest Pkwy Bldg Iv, Austin, TX 78735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 458-6656

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Nerve Block, Somatic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Westgate?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sara Westgate, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sara Westgate, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Westgate to family and friends

    Dr. Westgate's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Westgate

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sara Westgate, PHD.

    About Dr. Sara Westgate, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336147941
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Westgate, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westgate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Westgate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Westgate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Westgate has seen patients for Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westgate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Westgate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westgate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westgate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westgate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sara Westgate, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.