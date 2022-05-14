Sara Wilchowski, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Wilchowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Wilchowski, PA-C
Overview
Sara Wilchowski, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in East Lansing, MI.
Sara Wilchowski works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - East Lansing2601 Coolidge Rd Ste 200, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 203-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Wilchowski?
Sara was excellent at explaining what was going on and what was expected of me.
About Sara Wilchowski, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1508127952
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Wilchowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Wilchowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Wilchowski works at
287 patients have reviewed Sara Wilchowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Wilchowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Wilchowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Wilchowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.