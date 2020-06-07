Sara Zuiches has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Zuiches, PA
Overview of Sara Zuiches, PA
Sara Zuiches, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Sara Zuiches' Office Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine Neenah333 N Green Bay Rd Ste F, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4881Tuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sara is kind, caring, and listens. She knows her stuff. I have never been blown off even if I'm in for something minor. To bad she's not taking new patients. You're missing out.
About Sara Zuiches, PA
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1225477722
Education & Certifications
- MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Zuiches accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Zuiches has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
