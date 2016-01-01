Sarah Acker accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Acker, NP
Overview of Sarah Acker, NP
Sarah Acker, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Sarah Acker works at
Sarah Acker's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Institute for Advanced Medicine275 7th Ave Fl 12, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 604-1701
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Acker?
About Sarah Acker, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003219163
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Acker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Acker works at
Sarah Acker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Acker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Acker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Acker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.