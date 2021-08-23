Sarah Adams, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Adams, PSY
Offers telehealth
Sarah Adams, PSY is a Psychologist in Fullerton, CA.
Sarah Adams works at
Sunny Hills Behavioral Health, Inc.140 E Commonwealth Ave Ste 101, Fullerton, CA 92832 Directions (714) 773-4111
Sarah V. Adams, Psy.D., LMFT969 S Village Oaks Dr Ste 201, Covina, CA 91724 Directions (909) 838-8764
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Magellan Health Services
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It was many many years ago 2004 I believe in Fullerton CA. She helped me so much that now I am looking for a contact email, to see if this is the same Sarah Adams I saw then. I now live in another state (had some real good therapy and choices of direction when I lost ability to continue with her through insurance), (those choices and shifts she helped me through led me to goodness and continued healing) and now with changes I am reaching out to Her again, since I see she does long distance work, I assume that is the telehealing thing? I have been wanting to contact for a chat about visit/appt when icons to Cali to visit family. Yet with all the hoopla and my newness I am avoiding trace. Yet something pressed today to look up for an email and see.. what might be available.
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1093722431
- California State University Long Beach
Sarah Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Adams works at
Sarah Adams speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Sarah Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.