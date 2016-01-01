See All Physicians Assistants in Waterbury, CT
Sarah Adams, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Sarah Adams, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Waterbury, CT. 

Sarah Adams works at Neurosurgery Orthpdcs Spn Spec in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NOSS - Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PC
    500 Chase Pkwy, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 755-6677
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

  Saint Mary's Hospital
  Waterbury Hospital

Injuries
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Connecticare
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    HealthyCT
    Medicare
    Self Pay
    Tricare
    Worker's Compensation

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sarah Adams, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1477748341
    Education & Certifications

    • Quinnipiac University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Adams, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Adams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Adams works at Neurosurgery Orthpdcs Spn Spec in Waterbury, CT. View the full address on Sarah Adams’s profile.

    Sarah Adams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

