Sarah Barbel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Barbel, APRN
Overview of Sarah Barbel, APRN
Sarah Barbel, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Daytona Beach, FL.
Sarah Barbel works at
Sarah Barbel's Office Locations
-
1
Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 425-2285
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Barbel?
About Sarah Barbel, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912355140
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Barbel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Barbel works at
Sarah Barbel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Barbel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Barbel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Barbel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.