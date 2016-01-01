See All Nurse Practitioners in Little Rock, AR
Sarah Baxter, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sarah Baxter, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Brought to you by

Overview of Sarah Baxter, APRN

Sarah Baxter, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Little Rock, AR. 

Sarah Baxter works at CHI St. Vincent Business Health & Convenient Care - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Baxter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Business Health & Convenient Care - Little Rock
    6800 Lindsey Rd, Little Rock, AR 72206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Sarah Baxter?

Photo: Sarah Baxter, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Sarah Baxter, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Baxter to family and friends

Sarah Baxter's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sarah Baxter

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Baxter, APRN.

About Sarah Baxter, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1629522594
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Frequently Asked Questions

Sarah Baxter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sarah Baxter works at CHI St. Vincent Business Health & Convenient Care - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Sarah Baxter’s profile.

Sarah Baxter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Baxter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Baxter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Baxter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.