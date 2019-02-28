Sarah Benuska accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Benuska, MS
Sarah Benuska, MS is a Counselor in Parma, OH.
Sarah Benuska works at
Kaiser Permanente Parma Medical Center12301 Snow Rd, Parma, OH 44130 Directions (216) 778-4428
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very caring, yet professional! I definately recommend S. Benuska.
About Sarah Benuska, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1669991725
Sarah Benuska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Benuska works at
2 patients have reviewed Sarah Benuska. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Benuska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Benuska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Benuska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.