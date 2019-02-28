See All Counselors in Parma, OH
Sarah Benuska, MS

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Overview

Sarah Benuska, MS is a Counselor in Parma, OH. 

Sarah Benuska works at Kaiser Permanente Parma Medical Center in Parma, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Parma Medical Center
    12301 Snow Rd, Parma, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 778-4428
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 28, 2019
    Very caring, yet professional! I definately recommend S. Benuska.
    — Feb 28, 2019
    Photo: Sarah Benuska, MS
    About Sarah Benuska, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669991725
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Benuska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Benuska works at Kaiser Permanente Parma Medical Center in Parma, OH. View the full address on Sarah Benuska’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sarah Benuska. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Benuska.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Benuska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Benuska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

