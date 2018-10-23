Sarah Bivens, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Bivens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Bivens, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Bivens, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Sarah Bivens works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Rolling Hills Square7040 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson, AZ 85730 Directions (520) 503-3805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Bivens?
My wife and I both see Sarah Bivins. She is friendly, attentive, detail oriented and cares.
About Sarah Bivens, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1386653251
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Bivens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Bivens accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Bivens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Bivens works at
14 patients have reviewed Sarah Bivens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Bivens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Bivens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Bivens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.