Overview of Dr. Amy Bedient, DO

Dr. Amy Bedient, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND.



Dr. Bedient works at Essentia Health Walk-in Care-Osgood in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.