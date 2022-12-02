See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Sarah Boyle, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.6 (17)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sarah Boyle, PMHNP

Sarah Boyle, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Sarah Boyle works at Maryhaven Inc. in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Boyle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maryhaven Inc.
    1791 Alum Creek Dr, Columbus, OH 43207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 445-8131
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sarah Boyle, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275909350
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Boyle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Sarah Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Boyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Boyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Boyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

