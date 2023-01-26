See All Physicians Assistants in North Wales, PA
Sarah Brunner, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.9 (45)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Sarah Brunner, PA-C

Sarah Brunner, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in North Wales, PA. 

Sarah Brunner works at Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - North Wales in North Wales, PA with other offices in Fort Washington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Brunner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - North Wales
    1010 Horsham Rd Ste 201, North Wales, PA 19454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 845-4579
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Fort Washington
    501 Office Center Dr Ste 195, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-7482
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Good visit, treatment sites healing, waiting for biopsy info
    Robert F. Cericola — Jan 26, 2023
    Sarah Brunner, PA-C
    About Sarah Brunner, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1255714499
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

