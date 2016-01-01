Sarah Junker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Junker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Junker, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Sarah Junker, PA-C is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Sarah Junker works at
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 120, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7467
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1245526094
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
