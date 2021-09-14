Dr. Sarah Clark, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Clark, DC
Overview
Dr. Sarah Clark, DC is a Chiropractor in Hanford, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1105 N Irwin St, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 584-4545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the Best! She cares for my entire family. She is thorough and precise. I had sever sciatic pain that I endured for 5 years and after a few visits I was back to normal. I never thought a chiropractor could help because I had always been treated with medication by a family physician. She is friendly and caring. I can’t say enough!
About Dr. Sarah Clark, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1184953705
