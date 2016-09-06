Sarah Clawson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Clawson, APRN
Sarah Clawson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Sarah Clawson's Office Locations
Center for Womens Health10111 E 21st St N Ste 301, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 634-0060
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Sarah's since 2012. She is by far the most personable, patient, open minded, attentive, objective, and passionate health care professional by far. I trust her progressive and solid medical advice.
About Sarah Clawson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205194354
