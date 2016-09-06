See All Nurse Practitioners in Wichita, KS
Sarah Clawson, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.3 (7)
Overview of Sarah Clawson, APRN

Sarah Clawson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS. 

Sarah Clawson works at Center for Women's Health - Wichita in Wichita, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Clawson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Womens Health
    10111 E 21st St N Ste 301, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 634-0060
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 06, 2016
    I have been a patient of Sarah's since 2012. She is by far the most personable, patient, open minded, attentive, objective, and passionate health care professional by far. I trust her progressive and solid medical advice.
    About Sarah Clawson, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205194354
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Clawson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Clawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Clawson works at Center for Women's Health - Wichita in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Sarah Clawson’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Sarah Clawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Clawson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Clawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Clawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

