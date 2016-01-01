Dr. Coats accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Coats, PHD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Coats, PHD
Dr. Sarah Coats, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Enid, OK.
Dr. Coats works at
Dr. Coats' Office Locations
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, 305 S 5th St, Enid, OK 73701, (580) 249-9366
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Sarah Coats, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1851308001
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Coats works at
Dr. Coats has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coats.
