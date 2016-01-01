Sarah Coffin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Coffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Coffin, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Coffin, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Haven, CT.
Sarah Coffin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group190 Universal Dr Ste 101, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 694-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Coffin?
About Sarah Coffin, PA-C
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1255875035
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Coffin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Coffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Coffin works at
Sarah Coffin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Coffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Coffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Coffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.