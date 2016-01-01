Sarah Coleman accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Coleman
Overview
Sarah Coleman is a Clinical Psychologist in Wichita, KS.
Sarah Coleman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sarah Coleman1445 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 779-1233
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Coleman?
About Sarah Coleman
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1346422490
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Coleman works at
11 patients have reviewed Sarah Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.