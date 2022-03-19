Sarah Congleton, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Congleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Congleton, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sarah Congleton, APRN
Sarah Congleton, APRN is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westerly, RI.
Sarah Congleton works at
Sarah Congleton's Office Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group35 Wells St Unit 4, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 348-3865
2
Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter - Mystic100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 302, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (401) 348-3865
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group111 Salem Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (401) 348-3865
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Sarah was kind, informative, understanding, and knowledgeable. Excellent meeting. I would recommend her to others.
About Sarah Congleton, APRN
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1003869561
Sarah Congleton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Congleton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
