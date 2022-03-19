See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Westerly, RI
Sarah Congleton, APRN

Pain Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sarah Congleton, APRN

Sarah Congleton, APRN is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westerly, RI. 

Sarah Congleton works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Westerly, RI with other offices in Mystic, CT and Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Congleton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    35 Wells St Unit 4, Westerly, RI 02891 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 348-3865
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter - Mystic
    100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 302, Mystic, CT 06355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 348-3865
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    111 Salem Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 348-3865

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2022
    Sarah was kind, informative, understanding, and knowledgeable. Excellent meeting. I would recommend her to others.
    Mar 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah Congleton, APRN
    About Sarah Congleton, APRN

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003869561
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

